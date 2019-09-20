Burglary Suspect Fatally Shot by Homeowner During Alleged San Pedro Break-In Identified

Police investigate a fatal shooting in San Pedro on September 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Coroner’s officials on Friday released the identity of a man who police said was fatally shot by a San Pedro resident during a home break-in on Thursday morning.

Kevin Leonardo Landivar, 29, died at the scene of the shooting, which took place about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Carolina Street, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Nani Cholakians said. His city of residence was unknown.

Landivar was shot by a resident while breaking into a house, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No further details regarding the alleged burglary or the shooting were available.

