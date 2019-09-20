Facebook Wants to Put a Camera in Your Living Room

Facebook has new devices to help you video chat from your couch!

Smart speakers are popular these days but Facebook says they’re missing a key feature – the ability to video chat!

The company’s new line of gadgets called Portal, look like picture frames but let you make video calls, too!

I was invited to a special house in San Francisco fully outfitted with the new gadgets, which promise to usher in a new era of video calling.

The devices also let you play games, watch videos together, listen to music and even read interactive bedtime stories from across the miles.

But before any of Facebook’s futuristic visions come to life people will have to get past the privacy concerns. All the devices come with physical switches that let you cover the camera lens and turn off the mics.

There are also cues to let you know when they’re off like a red light and contrasting colors over the lens.

My pick – the Portal TV – which lets you video chat from your couch – the most comfortable seat in the house!

The wide angle camera can follow you around, include a group or focus on just one person you pick.

The downside, since Portal TV doesn’t handle popular streaming services like Netflix you’ll have to switch inputs to use it.

Portal Mini is $130, Portal is $180 and those ship on October 15. Portal TV, which is my pick, ships on November 5th and it costs $150. If you buy two devices, you get $50 off!

