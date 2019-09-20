Firefighters Put Out Burning Car in Pomona, Find Body Inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A body was found inside a smoldering car after firefighters put out a fire in Pomona Friday morning.

Authorities received a call about 4 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue, the Pomona Police Department stated in a news release.

Several other callers reported that a vehicle was on fire at the same location, according to the news release.

Los Angeles County firefighters arrived at the scene and located a parked car burning on the street.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters noticed a body inside the car.

The identity of the victim was unknown.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as a portion of South Park Avenue would be closed for several hours during the investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 909-620-2085. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.