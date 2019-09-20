Halloween Themed Food at Disneyland Is So Good It’s Scary

Food and KTLA 5 Live go together like Mickey and Minnie, so the team had to check out the new treats at the Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time.

Chef Cane Littrell shows us the festive foods he and his team spent months creating in Disney’s kitchens.

Visitors can find sweet treats like pumpkin spice churros and dead-cadent funnel cake, to hearty dishes like the long-forgotten dueling tacos and ‘we’ve BEAN dying to MEAT you!’ red beans and rice soup.

Disneyland has become a foodie heaven for people who love culinary creativity. Diehard fans will wait in lines for the new popcorn buckets, while those looking for a scoop of nostalgia will like the fall foliage adorning Main Street U.S.A.

This year the park printed out a brochure of all the new, limited time foods for the Halloween season. Here’s a link.

This segment aired September 19, 2019 on KTLA 5 Live.