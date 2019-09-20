Homicide Detectives Investigate San Bernardino Shooting That Left 30-Year-Old Dead

A shooting that left a 30-year-old man dead in San Bernardino Thursday night is under investigation, authorities said Friday.

Officers found Alberto Ramirez of San Bernardino down on the street, suffering from a gunshot wound, after they were called to the 3900 block of North Genevieve Street just after 6 p.m., according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities have not released information about a possible suspect and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Tipsters are asked to call Detective D. Sawyer at 909-384-5630 or email sawyer_do@sbcity.org. Sgt. A. Tello can be reached at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.

Those wishing to submit a tip anonymously can fill out this online form.