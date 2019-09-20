× L.A. County DA Declines to Pursue Fraud Case Against Councilwoman Over Fundraising

Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. Jackie Lacey’s office has ended its investigation into L.A. City Councilwoman Nury Martinez’s 2015 campaign, determining there is insufficient evidence to pursue a fraud case centering on her fundraising activities.

Alan Yochelson, head deputy of the district attorney’s Public Integrity Division, said in a memo Friday that prosecutors had received an allegation that Martinez’s campaign had engaged in fraud when it secured more than $65,000 in city taxpayer matching funds for her reelection bid. To qualify for that money, the campaign relied on “numerous” small donations — many of them just $5 — from residents of her district, the memo said.

“While our investigation proved that some of the $5 donations were not made by the purported donor, the evidence was insufficient to prove who was ultimately responsible,” Yochelson wrote.

Yochelson declined an interview request. The memo did not say how many people had been incorrectly listed as donors on Martinez’s fundraising materials.

