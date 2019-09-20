L.A. Man, 22, Charged With Recording Video of Himself Sexually Assaulting Irvine 14-Year-Old

A man who authorities say sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl from Irvine and recorded video of at least one of the assaults is facing nine felony sex crime charges, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Angel Leonel Alonzo of Los Angeles allegedly met the Orange County teenager online and prosecutors are urging any other possible victims to come forward. The 22-year-old faces up to 11 years and six months in prison if convicted of all charges.

He was arrested Friday by Irvine police as prosecutors announced felony charges against him including three counts of oral copulation of a victim under the age of 16, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count of sodomy of a victim under the age of 16.

Alonzo has also been charged with one felony count each of sexual penetration by a foreign object of a victim under the age of 16, using a minor in the production of child pornography and sending child pornography to a minor. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors said he is being held at Orange County Jail on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in court on Sept. 23.

Authorities are urging any other potential victims or anyone with information to call Irvine Police Detective Jameson Roberts at 949-724-7170. Those wishing to remain anonymous can reach O.C. Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or occrimestoppers.org.