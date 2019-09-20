× LAPD Officer Arrested on Suspicion of DUI

An LAPD officer has been assigned to home and relieved of police powers after he was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving early Thursday, according to authorities and county booking records.

Antonio Robles, 26, was booked on suspicion of DUI, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

Robles was taken into custody shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday by officers from the LAPD’s Internal Affairs Division and booked at the LAPD’s Pacific Community Police Station, Los Angeles County booking records show. Robles reportedly assigned to the Pacific Division.

The officer was released on his own recognizance later Thursday morning, Los Angeles County booking records show. A court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 10 in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The arrest stemmed from an off-duty incident, Madison said. Robles was assigned to home and stripped of police powers as the investigation continued.

Police could not confirm reports Friday that the arrest followed a collision.

No further details regarding the circumstances of the arrest were available.

