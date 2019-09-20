Police Respond to Report of Armed Man Barricaded in Santa Monica

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police have responded to a car dealership in Santa Monica after a man barricaded himself inside Friday morning.

The incident was taking place in the area of 18th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard, the Santa Monica Police Department tweeted about 4:45 a.m.

Police have tweeted about the incident.

"We are working a man armed with a weapon. Please avoid the area and shelter in place," a portion of the tweet read.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed street closures from 17th Street to 19th Street on both Santa Monica Boulevard and Broadway.

The man appeared to be barricaded in a Maserati dealership.

Check back for updates on this developing story.