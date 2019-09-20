× Man Shot by Police After Allegedly Starting Fire, Shooting at Officers in Covina

A man suspected of starting a fire and shooting at officers in Covina was hospitalized in serious condition Friday morning after being shot multiple times by police.

The incident began about 9:40 p.m. Thursday when Covina police were called to a brush fire burning in a vacant lot, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Charles Calderaro said.

Officers arriving at the scene located a man in his early 40s, who appeared to be armed with a shotgun, near the fire, Calderaro said.

The officers attempted to set up a containment to keep the man, who was believed to have started the fire, from leaving the area.

The suspect roamed the area for about three hours, jumping into backyards and at times shooting at police, Calderaro said.

Officers eventually made contact with the man about 12:45 a.m. in one of the backyards and a police shooting occurred, Calderaro said.

It was unclear if the suspect opened or returned fire at this time.

The suspect was struck multiple times and taken to a hospital in serious but stable condition, he said.

A shotgun was recovered at the scene, Calderaro said.

Investigators are searching the area for witness or surveillance video.