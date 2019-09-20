× ‘Mr. President, We’ll See You in Court’: CA Sues Trump Over Revoking State’s Car Emissions Authority

A coalition of states led by California filed a lawsuit Friday against the Trump administration, challenging its decision to revoke a rule that empowers the state to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government.

The lawsuit seeks to defend California and the 13 other states that follow its car pollution rules from the administration’s latest effort to loosen environmental regulations. By revoking a special waiver the state has relied on for years to set its own standards, the administration has launched an assault on California’s role as an environmental leader in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality

“Two courts have already upheld California’s emissions standards, rejecting the argument the Trump Administration resurrects to justify its misguided Preemption Rule,” California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “Yet, the Administration insists on attacking the authority of California and other states to tackle air pollution and protect public health.”

“Mr. President, we’ll see you in court,” he added.

