New England Patriots Release WR Antonio Brown After Rape Allegation

The New England Patriots on Friday released wide receiver Antonio Brown after he was accused of rape by a former trainer.

Brown played in just one game for the team after they picked him up following his release from the Oakland Raiders earlier this month.

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown,” a Patriots team spokesperson said in a statement. “We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

Check back for updated on this developing story.