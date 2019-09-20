NorCal Woman Wanted, Accused of Stealing $63K From 75-Year-Old Survivor of Camp Fire

Power lines rest on cars that were burned by the Camp Fire on Nov. 10, 2018, in Paradise, Calif. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman authorities say embezzled more than $63,000 from a senior citizen who lost a home in a devastating Northern California wildfire.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that a warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury and they’re asking people to help authorities find her.

Asbury is believed to have stolen $63,100 from a 75-year-old survivor of last year’s Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed thousands of homes, virtually annihilating the town of Paradise.

The money was part of an insurance settlement the survivor received for the lost home.

