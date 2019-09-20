Real Estate Investing 101 Pt. 3 with Drew Seeley & Amy Paffrath

https://art19.com/shows/home-made-with-kirk-hawkins/episodes/2502fa59-3c8d-474c-9924-a7f18ba2f8c3

Drew Seeley is an Actor, Singer and Writer with credits that include High School Musical, The Cinderella Story and Jersey Boys. Amy Paffrath is an actor and TV host you may recognize from MTV and Dating Naked. Drew and Amy met while working a side job for Verizon and got married 7 years later at a beautiful ceremony in Key West.

They returned to their beloved apartment in Hollywood and eventually realized it was time to leave the comfort of rent control for a triplex. This is the third episode in my series about investment real estate. Drew and Amy share the story about their search for a new home and what they learned along the way.

