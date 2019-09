KTLA 5 Live’s Samantha Cortese and Robert Puente celebrate their heritage at the Plaza de la Familia! Put a loved one on the ofrenda or meet your alebrije during Día de los Muertos celebrations at Disneyland Resort.

Activities run from September 6 to November 3, 2019. Meet Miguel of Disney and Pixar’s film “Coco” in between performances of “A Musical Celebration of Coco” in Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park.

This segment aired September 18, 2019 on KTLA 5 Live.