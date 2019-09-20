Rich on Tech: Facebook Wants to Put a Camera In Your Living Room

Facebook unveils new Portal video chat devices, including a model for your TV; A look at the Nintendo Switch Lite; Alexa gets smart about the election; the popular Pocket Casts podcast app goes free; new features in iOS 13; a cool new Roku feature that lets you search by movie quotes. Listeners ask if they should upgrade their iPhone, a recommendation for the best screen protector, an app to track family members across Android & iOS and whether an Echo device is a good fit for a 90 year old.

Mentioned:

Facebook Portal

Hands on Look at Facebook Portal TV, video chat on the big screen

iOS 13 launches today – Sign up for my free newsletter so you know when my new book explaining it is available

Alexa has election info

