Secrets to Getting Red Carpet Ready at Home With Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre

Posted 10:47 AM, September 20, 2019, by

Celebrity Stylist Anya Sarre joined us live with secrets to getting red carpet ready at home. To follow Anya behind the scenes Emmy weekend, check out her Instagram @AnyaSarre. Anya’s Emmy special “Countdown to Gold: Getting Ready” airs Sunday, Sep 22 at 12 noon on KTLA5.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.