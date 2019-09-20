Security Guard Shoots 3 Men, Killing 1, After They Possibly Tried to Carjack Him in Lynwood: LASD

A security guard opened fire on three men, killing one of them after they possibly tried to carjack him in Lynwood on Friday morning, authorities said.

Around 4:45 a.m., the security guard was sleeping in his car in the 10900 block of Long Beach Boulevard when the trio approached, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The men may have tried to carjack him, prompting the security guard to open fire, according to a sheriff’s watch commander.

All three were apparently hit by the gunfire, said Deputy Marvin Crowder. One of the men died.

The other two men were transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

A second crime scene at 108th Street an Avalon Boulevard in the Green Meadows area of South L.A. is tied to the Lynwood shooting, according to Lt. Gomez, who did not have additional information about the related incident.

No further details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or to leave a tip anonymously at 800-222-8477.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang and Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.