× Suspect Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting of Man at ‘Illegal Gambling Establishment’ in Long Beach

Investigators have arrested a man in Arizona on suspicion of fatally shooting another man at what police described as an “illegal gambling establishment” in Long Beach last month, authorities said Friday.

Richard Allen Quintana, 31, of Long Beach was captured in Glendale, Arizona, in recent days and was extradited back to California Thursday to face a murder charge, according to Long Beach Police Department officials and Los Angeles County booking records. He was also being held on an unrelated warrant, as well as another warrant for violating the terms of Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, stemming from a prior conviction.

Quintana is accused of fatally shooting 49-year-old Johhny Akins of Long Beach about 1 a.m. on Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Pacific Coast Highway, police said in a written statement.

Patrol officers approached a crowd of people gathered on a sidewalk when a witness told them a man had been shot, police said. The victim, later identified as Akins, was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds the next day.

An autopsy determined Akins died from multiple gunshot wounds and the death was deemed a homicide, according to Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner records.

Detectives determined the shooting took place inside a nearby illegal gambling parlor, but information regarding the circumstances or a motive were not released.

As the investigation continued, leads led detectives across state lines.

“Detectives located Quintana in Arizona and, with the assistance of the Glendale, Arizona Police Department, he was taken into custody,” the police statement said.

Quintana was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, records show.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Long Beach police homicide detectives at 562-570-7244. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.