Trump Addresses Whistleblower Complaint in Oval Office, Calls It 'Ridiculous'

President Donald Trump downplayed on Friday a complaint submitted by an intelligence whistleblower that reportedly involves Ukraine.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump called the story “ridiculous” and described the whistleblower as partisan.

Trump reiterated that his conversations with foreign leaders are appropriate.

Asked if he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said it “doesn’t matter what I discussed” but that someone should look into Biden.

When he was asked to confirm whether the conversation that is the subject of the whistleblower’s complaint was his July phone call with Ukraine’s President, Trump responded: “I really don’t know.”

Trump said he did not know the identity of the whistleblower.