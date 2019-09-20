Trump Addresses Whistleblower Complaint in Oval Office, Calls It ‘Ridiculous’

President Donald Trump stands with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during an Official Visit by the Australian PM at the White House on September 20, 2019. (Credit: ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump downplayed on Friday a complaint submitted by an intelligence whistleblower that reportedly involves Ukraine.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump called the story “ridiculous” and described the whistleblower as partisan.

Trump reiterated that his conversations with foreign leaders are appropriate.

Asked if he discussed former Vice President Joe Biden with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump said it “doesn’t matter what I discussed” but that someone should look into Biden.

When he was asked to confirm whether the conversation that is the subject of the whistleblower’s complaint was his July phone call with Ukraine’s President, Trump responded: “I really don’t know.”

Trump said he did not know the identity of the whistleblower.

