Car-to-Car Shooting in Montebello Leaves Bystander in Critical Condition: Police

A pedestrian in Montebello was caught in the crossfire when a late-night shooting between the occupants of two vehicles erupted near a motel, officials said Saturday.

The victim, who's in critical but stable condition, was walking on the sidewalk near Best Star Inn on 7533 Telegraph Road when gunfire broke out at around 10 p.m. Friday, Montebello police told KTLA.

Investigators believe a road rage incident led the male occupants of one of the vehicles to open fire on the other car.

Authorities received multiple 911 calls and responded to the scene, where they arrived to find multiple shell casings and a pool of blood, according to police.

Bystanders told officers that a man had been shot in the face and was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle, police said.

Officials provided no further details.

KTLA's Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.