Fight Causes Panic at Culver City Shopping Mall

A fight at a shoe store in the Westfield Culver City shopping mall on Saturday triggered a panic, authorities said.

Some shoppers thought breaking glass and other noises caused by the commotion were gunshots when the fight broke about 6 p.m. out inside a Foot Locker store at the mall. But Culver City Police Department officials said no shots were fired.

Luis Vega was the mall when the chaos erupted.

"People thought there was a shooter. People started saying, 'shooter, shooter,' so I ran with that," he told KTLA.

"A lot of people were scared. some people were crying. A lot of kids were crying. I didn't even know what to do," Vega said.

The mall was briefly shut down as police conducted an investigation. No injuries were reported.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 21, 2019.

So this happened today at Culver City west field mall 💀 pic.twitter.com/Xxz0WobwZK — ELIZA ♡ (@eliza_xo9) September 22, 2019