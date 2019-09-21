Fight Causes Panic at Culver City Shopping Mall

Posted 10:24 PM, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 10:44PM, September 21, 2019

A fight at a shoe store in the Westfield Culver City shopping mall on Saturday triggered a panic, authorities said.

Some shoppers thought breaking glass and other noises caused by the commotion were gunshots when the fight broke about 6 p.m. out inside a Foot Locker store at the mall. But Culver City Police Department officials said no shots were fired.

Luis Vega was the mall when the chaos erupted.

"People thought there was a shooter. People started saying, 'shooter, shooter,'  so I ran with that," he told KTLA.

"A lot of people were scared. some people were crying. A lot of kids were crying. I didn't even know what to do," Vega said.

The mall was briefly shut down as police conducted an investigation. No injuries were reported.

Carlos Saucedo reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 21, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.