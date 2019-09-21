Holy Superhero Tribute! Bat Signal to Shine From L.A. City Hall Saturday for Batman Day
Holy smokes, Batman! It’s the bat signal!
The familiar shape will illuminate the sky above cities across the world on Batman Day, the caped crusader’s 80th anniversary.
In Los Angeles, fans will come together Saturday for a Batman-themed 5K run at Grand Park, across from Los Angeles City Hall.
The run begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a ceremony with city officials at 7 p.m.
Friends of the DC Comics superhero can gather outside City Hall at 8 p.m. to see the signal flash in the “dark knight.”
The walls of City Hall lit up with the famed bat insignia back in 2017 to honor 60s television Batman, actor Adam West, when he died at age 88.
Fans can also pose for photos with the “Batmobile” and enjoy food trucks, live music and a Batman-themed kids area.
Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September in honor of the Dark Knight’s first-ever appearance in a 1939 comic book.
The bat signal will first appear in Melbourne, Australia and will be seen last in Los Angeles.
Here are the cities where fans can see the famous call to action:
- Melbourne at Fed Square
- Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing
- Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building
- Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11
- Rome at Roma Termini
- Paris at Galeries Lafayette
- Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya
- London at the Senate House
- São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB
- New York the Domino Sugar Refinery
- Montreal at Complex Dupuis
- Mexico City at Torre Reforma
- Los Angeles at City Hall
DC Comics and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family.