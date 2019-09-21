× Holy Superhero Tribute! Bat Signal to Shine From L.A. City Hall Saturday for Batman Day

Holy smokes, Batman! It’s the bat signal!

The familiar shape will illuminate the sky above cities across the world on Batman Day, the caped crusader’s 80th anniversary.

In Los Angeles, fans will come together Saturday for a Batman-themed 5K run at Grand Park, across from Los Angeles City Hall.

The run begins at 6 p.m. and is followed by a ceremony with city officials at 7 p.m.

Friends of the DC Comics superhero can gather outside City Hall at 8 p.m. to see the signal flash in the “dark knight.”

The walls of City Hall lit up with the famed bat insignia back in 2017 to honor 60s television Batman, actor Adam West, when he died at age 88.

Fans can also pose for photos with the “Batmobile” and enjoy food trucks, live music and a Batman-themed kids area.

Batman Day is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September in honor of the Dark Knight’s first-ever appearance in a 1939 comic book.

The bat signal will first appear in Melbourne, Australia and will be seen last in Los Angeles.

Here are the cities where fans can see the famous call to action:

Melbourne at Fed Square

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Johannesburg at The Leonardo Building

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Rome at Roma Termini

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB

New York the Domino Sugar Refinery

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at City Hall

DC Comics and CNN are both part of the WarnerMedia family.