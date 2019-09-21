Man Arrested on Suspicion of Trying to Lure Young Girl Into His Car in Oxnard

A man was arrested on suspicion of child annoyance after an Oxnard resident reported a man trying to rule a young girl into his car, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday in a news release.

A caller told authorities shortly before 2 p.m. Sept. 11, 2019, that an unknown a man tried to lure a female juvenile into his car and asked if she wanted to engage in sexual acts in exchange for money, the department said.

The girl was walking home from school in the Nyeland Acres neighborhood of Oxnard when the man approached her in his white four-door sedan and spoke to her, authorities said.

She ran away to a nearby home and the Sheriff’s Office was called.

Detectives searched the area and found surveillance footage of the suspect’s vehicle, which led them to the car in the area where the girl was approached, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities identified Isidro Vargas Vasquez as a suspect and booked him into Ventura detention facility.

He was released after posting $5,000 bail, authorities said.

Vasquez is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 19, 2019.

No further details were immediately available.