Man Stabbed During Picnic and Car Show at Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in South El Monte

A man suffered stab wounds when a large brawl erupted at a picnic and car show at the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area in South El Monte on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

About 100 people were believed to be at the gathering at the south end of the park, 750 S. Santa Anita Ave., when a fight broke out, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Erin Liu said.

As many as 50 people were involved in the melee, she said. One victim, described only as a man, was stabbed during the chaos. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Those at the event had largely left before deputies arrived, Liu said. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff's Parks Services Bureau at 213-974-8000.