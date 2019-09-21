× Massive Crane Topples Across the Eastbound 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge

A 50,000-pound crane toppled across the 210 Freeway in La Canada Flintridge on Saturday afternoon, blocking all eastbound traffic, authorities said.

The mishap took place just after 4:20 p.m. on the freeway near Berkshire Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

No other vehicles believed to have been struck by the falling crane. It was unclear whether anyone was inside the crane at the time.

A Sig Alert was issued for all eastbound lanes of the 210 Freeway. It was not clear how long the closure would remain in effect.