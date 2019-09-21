× Robbery Suspect Killed in Long Beach Police Shooting Identified, Was Armed With BB Gun

Authorities have released the identity of an 18-year-old man who was shot by Long Beach police during an alleged robbery attempt at a convenience store earlier this week while carrying what has since been determined to be a BB gun.

Jordan Michael Griffin of Long Beach died in the shooting, which took place about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a 7-Eleven at Pacific Coast Highway and Clark Avenue, according to Long Beach Police Department and Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner officials.

Detectives had been “performing surveillance” on a Nissan Altima believed to have been connected to a series of armed robberies that had taken place in the previous week, the statement said.

The car pulled up to the 7-Eleven, where Griffin got out and entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun, police said.

“Detectives proceeded to enter the business and directed the suspect to drop his firearm multiples times,” according to the police statement. “The suspect failed to comply and an officer involved shooting occurred.”

Paramedics pronounced Griffin dead at the scene.

A second man who was found inside a vehicle parked behind the business was arrested on suspicion of robbery, Long Beach police said in a written statement. He was identified as Devonae Lesean Moore, 22, of Long Beach. Bail was set at $350,000 pending his initial court appearance, Los Angeles County booking record show.

Police initially described the item carried by Griffin as a firearm.

“After closer examination, it has been determined Griffin was holding a ‘C02 BB pistol’ simulating a firearm,” the statement said. “Due to the suspect’s actions and failure to comply, detectives believed this to be a firearm. Fearing for the individuals inside the business, an officer involved shooting occurred.”

The Altima involved in the 7-Eleven incident was suspected to be involved in a series of at least five robberies and one attempted robbery throughout the city between Sept. 15 and Sept. 17, police said.

