Stylist Anya Sarre on Beauty Trends from Cosmoprof

Posted 11:00 AM, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09AM, September 22, 2019

Stylist Anya Sarre discusses the latest beauty trends and products from Cosmoprof and discusses how she's styling the KTLA Entertainment Team ahead of their team coverage of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and Anya's special, Countdown to Gold.

Items featured include:

Mishe Beauty NEW Cool Shaper Tool: mishebeauty.com 
Vilact Skin Cream: vilacto.com
NeuLash & NeuBrow Growth Serums: skinresearchlabs.com
Mona Brands Natural Deodorant: monabrands.com 
Maniglovz: maniglovz.com
Cosmoprof North America: cosmoprofnorthamerica.com

 

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, September 21, 2019.

