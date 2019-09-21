Stylist Anya Sarre on Beauty Trends from Cosmoprof

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Stylist Anya Sarre discusses the latest beauty trends and products from Cosmoprof and discusses how she's styling the KTLA Entertainment Team ahead of their team coverage of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards and Anya's special, Countdown to Gold.

Items featured include:

Mishe Beauty NEW Cool Shaper Tool: mishebeauty.com

Originally aired on KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on Saturday, September 21, 2019.