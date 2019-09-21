× Victorville Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Motorcyclist Outside Apartment Complex

A local man has been arrested days after a shooting outside a Victorville apartment complex left a motorcyclist dead, officials said Saturday.

David Wood, 42, was booked on suspicion of murder Friday in connection with the death of 45-year-old Shane Walker, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Walker, also a Victorville resident, was found with gunshot wounds by deputies who responded to the 16100 block of Pebble Beach Drive the evening of Sept. 14 after receiving reports of a motorcycle crash.

The victim did not survive despite efforts to save his life, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Investigators later identified Wood as a suspect and arrested him at a home in Apple Valley on Friday.

Authorities did not provide any details about what might have triggered the attack, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3589. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact WeTip by calling 800-78-CRIME or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

34.536218 -117.292764