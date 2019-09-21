Woman Arrested After Bakersfield Police Find $6,000 in Stolen Quarters in Baby Stroller

A woman was arrested after she allegedly tried to run off with more than $6,000 in stolen quarters using a baby stroller in Bakersfield, officials said Friday.

Two concerned detectives checked on 29-year-old Darrin Fritz when they saw her struggling to push the stroller in the 5100 block of Ojai Court, according to Bakersfield police.

When the officers found a large amount of coins inside the carriage instead of a baby, Fritz tried to flee, the Bakersfield Californian reported. Authorities detained her and soon learned that she had just burglarized a home nearby, police said.

She was booked Friday afternoon on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance, Kern County inmate records indicate. She also had two outstanding warrants on misdemeanor charges, the Bakersfield California said.

She’s being held on $65,000 bail, records show.

