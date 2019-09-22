Anya’s Golden Giveaway

You could win an amazing gift package from style and fashion expert Anya Sarre! Text GLITZ to 515151 for your chance to win. Full details listed below. Message and data rates apply. Good luck!

Or enter using the form below:

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Click or tap here.

KTLA 5

PRESENTS

“ANYA EMMYS GIFT BAG GIVEAWAY 2019”

SWEEPSTAKES

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SPONSOR

KTLA LLC, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028

SWEEPSTAKES DATES

The Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:01 p.m. Pacific Time (“PT”) on September 22, 2019 and ends at 4:59:59 a.m. PT on September 23, 2019 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

Enter via text message:

During the Sweepstakes Period, using the text messaging feature on your cellular telephone, send a text message to 515151 with only the word GLITZ in the body of the message. All entrants must have a text messaging two-way capable handset and digital service in order to enter the Sweepstakes using the text messaging method. Entrants will be sent a text message to confirm or reject entry into the Sweepstakes. Message and data rates may apply (contact your carrier for pricing plans and details). Text messaging and wireless services are not available in all areas. Text STOP to stop and HELP for help. If any dispute arises as to identity of any text message entrant, an entrant will be considered the authorized account holder by the cellular provider. “Authorized Account Holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned a number by the cellular provider or as shown on the cellular provider’s records or the natural person authorized to use the number by an entity that is shown on the cellular provider’s records for that number. Only entries to the designated number and containing the correct keyword will be eligible.

Or…

Enter online:

During the Sweepstakes Period, go to http://www.ktla.com/glitz, and accurately complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including the code word, your name, and telephone number. You must also have a valid email account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. If there is a dispute regarding the identity of an online entrant, the holder of the email account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry.

Conditions applicable to all entries:

Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time that in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. Received entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Multiple entries from the same person or email address will be disqualified if discovered by Sponsor. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

This sweepstakes is void where prohibited or restricted by law. It is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, who are age 18 or older as of September 22, 2019, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of KTLA, LLC, other media companies (including television, cable television and radio), any prize providers listed in the prize section below, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and members of their immediate families (spouse, parent or child) living in the same household, are not eligible to enter or win.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

After September 23, 2019 at 5:00 a.m., all valid entries submitted during the Sweepstakes Period will be combined into a single entry pool. Odds of winning depend on the total number of entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. One (1) winner will be selected at random from the pooled entries, subject to verification and compliance with these Rules.

The winner will be notified by telephone or email. If the selected winner is not eligible, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within seventy-two (72) hours of the initial attempted notification by phone call or email from Sponsor (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the selected winner may be disqualified and Sponsor may select an alternate winner at random from all remaining valid entries.

THE PRIZE

The winner will receive a “gift bag” package that includes the items described in the supplemental prize description document found at https://tribktla.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/anya-emmys-gift-bag-giveaway-2019-prize-info.pdf, incorporated here by reference (“the Prize”). [You may click here to access the prize description document.] All prize providers are listed in the prize description document. Prize descriptions listed in the prize description document are provided by prize providers. Sponsor makes no guarantees regarding any part or element of the prize, and does not endorse or vouch for any claim made by prize providers in the prize description document.

ARV of the Prize is $3,630.43. If the actual retail value of the Prize is less than this amount, the difference, if any, will not be awarded to the winner.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established by the Sponsor in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate, cancel or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the Sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in sweepstakes entries, may be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes. The sweepstakes is subject to KTLA’s privacy policy, found at www.ktla.com/privacypolicy and KTLA’s Terms of Service, found at www.ktla.com/termsofservice.

By entering, entrants agree that Sponsor’s and Prize Providers’ decisions on all matters relating to this sweepstakes and the Prize are final, binding and incontestable.

Winner is responsible for all federal, state, and local taxes associated with the Prize. Winner will receive an IRS Form 1099 reflecting the value of the Prize.

No element of the Prize is replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed. Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash, and may not be sold, traded, rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, or substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor and/or Prize Provider. Sponsor and Prize Provider reserve the right, but will have no obligation, to substitute the Prize, or any portion thereof, with a prize or prize element of equivalent or greater value, in their sole discretion, if the Prize, or any portion thereof, cannot be awarded for any reason. Prize is subject to restrictions, including those stated on the airfare documents.

By participating in the sweepstakes, entrants agree that, if selected as the winner, entrant and his/her travel companion agree: (a) to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Prize Providers, their respective parent, subsidiary and affiliated entities, and the officers, directors, agents and employees of each of them (collectively, “Released Parties”), from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, liabilities, expenses or losses of any kind arising out of the entrant’s or guest’s participation in this sweepstakes, acceptance, possession, use or misuse of the Prize (or any element thereof) and any prize-related activity and travel, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage or any other loss or injury of any kind; (b) entrant will not seek, and under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain, an award of, and entrant waives all rights to claim, punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (c) all causes of action arising out of or connected with this sweepstakes shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; (d) any and all claims, judgments, and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs; (e) Sponsor and its licensees will have the right to use the entrant’s and travel companion’s name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness in any and all media for promotional purposes in connection with the sweepstakes. without further compensation or notice; and (f) as a condition of receiving the Prize, the winner and travel companion, within seven (7) days after being notified by Sponsor, must provide valid state-issued identification, fill out and sign an IRS Form W-9 and execute Sponsor’s prepared form of Affidavit of Eligibility, Release and Agreement, containing the foregoing provisions, and failure to do so will result in forfeiture of the Prize.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants, Sponsor and Prize Provider in connection with this sweepstakes, will be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflicts of law rules or provisions.

Copy of rules/Name of winner: For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winner, send a self-addressed envelope to “ANYA EMMYS GIFT BAG GIVEAWAY 2019”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028. Requests must be received by October 31, 2019.