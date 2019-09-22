× Corona Area Evacuated After Woman Reports Husband Assaulting, Pouring Gas on Her and Threatening to Set Her on Fire

A residential area in Corona was evacuated Saturday afternoon after a man barricaded inside a home and poured a liquid on himself after threatening his wife, the City of Corona Police Department said in a news release.

A resident called 911 at about 4:20 p.m. to report a man and a woman involved in a physical altercation in front of a home in the 2000 Block of Picadilly Way.

A short time later, a woman called and said that her estranged husband had physically assaulted her, poured gasoline on her body and threatened to light her on fire, the department said.

Officers and paramedics responded to the scene and the woman was treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Her estranged husband, 56-year-old Richard Herrera, was found inside the garage.

Officer ordered him to come out, but he didn’t comply and instead starting pouring what appeared to be gasoline on himself before retreating into the house, police said.

That’s when authorities evacuated the surrounding area and called for a hostage negotiation team, the Corona Fire Department and a special response team, the department said.

“All subsequent attempts to contact Richard and negotiate his surrender were met with negative results,” the department said.

After an hourslong standoff, officers entered the home at about 10 p.m. and found Herrera dead in an apparent suicide, authorities said.

No further details were available.

Anyone with information was asked to call Lt. Paul Mercado at 951-736-2345 or email Paul.Mercado@CoronaCA.gov