× Firefighters Battling 10-Acre Brush Fire in Altadena; Officers Escorting Trapped Hikers Away

Firefighters are battling a 10-acre brush fire that broke out in Altadena Sunday afternoon, Angeles National Forest officials said.

The blaze, dubbed Lowe Fire, was reported in the area of Loma Alta Drive and Chaney Trail at about 4:20 p.m.

Some hikers became trapped above the fire and were later escorted away when it was determined safe to move them, according to the L.A. County Sheriff’s Altadena Station.

Authorities said the fire had the potential to spread up to 100 acres, but that firefighters had most of the fire’s forward progression stopped.

Video showed an aircraft dropping water over a hill-covered area as white smoke billowed in the background behind some homes.

No injuries have been reported. No further details were immediately available.

It has been determined safe for hikers trapped above the fire we have Forest Service escorting people past the fire. Forward progress of Fire slowed. #altadena #lasd #BrushFire pic.twitter.com/2smmGd4vpU — L.A. County Sheriff’s Altadena Station (@ALDLASD) September 22, 2019

*Update* |#LoweFire| Per incident commander, the majority of the forward progress has been stopped. Resources are continuing to build containment line and suppress remaining active flame. — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 22, 2019

SuperScoopers buzzing us at Griffith Observatory en route to the #LowerFire pic.twitter.com/q3qc2yT71N — Bring back 90’s Big Beat music you COWARDS (@jaredhead) September 22, 2019