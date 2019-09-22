L.A. Metro Is Running Fewer Expo Line Trains, and Some Riders Aren’t Happy

Riding home on the Expo Line used to be an opportunity for Eva Vieyra Osmand to spend some quality time with her 5-year-old son.

That ended three weeks ago, when the eastbound trains they boarded in the afternoon were suddenly packed to the point of discomfort.

“It was a point of pride that, as a fourth-generation Angeleno, I was raising a kid who was an expert train rider,” Vieyra Osmand said. “He used to love it. Now he’s afraid.”

At the end of August, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials cut rush-hour service on the Expo Line, increasing the wait time between trains from six minutes to eight minutes. The change eliminated two trains per hour during peak periods on the line, which carries 60,000 daily riders between downtown and Santa Monica.

