LAPD Investigates Deadly Shooting of Man in Driveway of Tarzana Home

Posted 7:18 AM, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 07:19AM, September 22, 2019

Los Angeles police said they're investigating a shooting in a Tarzana home's driveway that left a man dead late Saturday.

Investigators suspect at least two people tried to rob the victim and another person, both of whom were sitting in a car in the 18000 block of Sugarman Street. One of the robbers shot the victim, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said.

Police said the assailants managed to flee. They believe the other occupant of the vehicle did not get hurt.

Erin Myers reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 22, 2019.

