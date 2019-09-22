Off-Duty Police Officer Shoots Self During ‘Road Rage’ Incident in San Marino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An off-duty Alhambra police officer shot and wounded himself during what officials described as a "road rage incident" in San Marino on Sunday morning.

The shooting took place about 8:40 a.m. amid a "traffic dispute" between two drivers that took place in the area of Duarte Road and San Gabriel Boulevard, San Marino Police Department Sgt. Rob Cervantes said in a written statement.

"The driver of a blue Subaru was allegedly driving erratically in the area," the statement said. "The second driver, in a dark colored Mercedes, pulled alongside the driver of the blue Subaru and attempted to contact the driver."

"The driver of the Mercedes motioned for the driver of the Subaru to roll down his window," according to Cervantes. "At some point during the contact, it is believed that the driver the Subaru suffered a single, self-inflicted gunshot wound to their torso."

Paramedics took the gunshot victim to a hospital, where he was being treated for an injury not considered to be life-threatening.

No arrests had been made in connection with the incident Sunday afternoon, Cervantes said.

The wounded person was identified by several sources as an off-duty Alhambra Police Department officer.

San Marino police declined to confirm that the injured person was a law enforcement officer. No further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were released.

Alhambra police investigators responded to the scene.

Alhambra police referred questions to the San Marino Police Department.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.