No Threat Found After Reports of Suspicious Package Near 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica

A suspicious package near the Santa Monica 3rd Street Promenade was deemed not to be a threat and the area was reopened to the public Sunday, the Santa Monica Police Department said.

Residents and visitors were asked to stay out of the area of 4th Street and Santa Monica Boulevard at about 10:20 a.m. while a bomb squad responded to check on the package.

“We have the area contained,” the department said.

By 11 a.m., the squad found that the package was not a threat.

No further details were immediately available.

Last week, Santa Monica police evacuated 3rd Street Promenade after reports of a suspicious pressure cooker in a trash can that a bomb squad ultimately determined was no threat to the public.

