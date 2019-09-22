U.S. Navy’s Blue Angels to Streak L.A. Skies on Sunday as Squadron Make Its Way South From Central Valley

Heads up, Los Angeles: The U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration team is set to streak the skies Sunday as the squadron makes its way from the Central Valley to San Diego.

The Blue Angels will conduct an orientation tour over the city between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., starting in the San Fernando Valley. The crew will hit the skies over Burbank Airport, the Dodger Stadium, downtown L.A., the Griffith Observatory, and the Hollywood sign before heading across LAX and down to the Harbor over the Battleship Iowa at the Port of Los Angeles, according to the Battleship Iowa Museum.

“Residents in nearby areas should be able to see them from open areas,” the museum said in a statement.

The famed team of fighter jet pilots were set to wrap up a weekend show at the Naval Air Station Lemoore in the Central Valley on Sunday. They’re scheduled to perform next at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Sept. 28 and 29.

The Blue Angels started performing in 1946 to “showcase the excitement and power of naval aviation,” Commanding Officer Capt. Eric Doyle said in a statement.

The squadron consists of 130 sailors and Marines on active duty.

