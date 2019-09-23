× 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Connection With Armed Robbery in Redlands; 1 Sought

A 16-year-old San Bernardino boy has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Redlands gas station over the weekend and one person remains at large, officials said.

The robbery was reported about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at a Shell gas station located at 1600 Industrial Park Ave., according to the Redlands Police Department.

Two males went into the store and one of them pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money, while the other stood by the door.

Both males left the store after the clerk handed over the money, police said.

Police tracked down one of the robbers to a nearby motel at 1675 Industrial Park Ave. and found evidence in the parking lot, including a replica handgun and a pack of cigars that were stolen from the store.

Using a drone, police found additional evidence on the roof of a nearby storage unit, officials said.

While officers were investigating at the motel, a teen matching the description of one robber who brandished the gun got out of one of the rooms and was taken into custody. More evidence from the robbery was found inside the room and in the suspect’s possession, police said.

The teen, who has not been identified, is believed to have been involved in a similar robbery that occurred in Riverside last month. He was arrested and taken to juvenile hall.

Police are still searching for the second person involved in the robbery.