2 Bodies Found Near Car Tied to Amber Alert for Toddler Believed to Have Been Taken by Dad in Merced

Posted 12:50 PM, September 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:52PM, September 23, 2019

An Amber Alert for a missing 2-year-old boy was canceled on Monday after the discovery of two bodies near a vehicle that was associated with the child abduction bulletin, authorities said.

Steven and John Weir, left, appear in a photo released by California Highway Patrol on Sept. 21, 2019.

The toddler, John Weir, was believed to have been taken by his father, 32-year-old Steven Weir, according to the California Highway Patrol. The two were last seen around 7 p.m. Friday in Merced.

An Amber Alert was issued the following morning.

On Sunday night, authorities discovered the Hyundai Elantra linked to the alert in a remote area on Clark Fork Road near Sand Flat Campground in Tuolumne County, according to the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office.

They found the bodies of two people near the car.

Authorities have not yet identified the body, and it was not immediately known if they were the remains of the missing father and son.

Check back for updates on this developing story. 

