2 LAPD Officers Hurt in South L.A. Crash

Two Los Angeles Police Department officers suffered injuries Monday when their SUV was involved in a crash and ended up shearing off a fire hydrant in the Vermont-Slauson Neighborhood of South Los Angeles, officials said.

One of the officers had to be cut free from the wreckage by firefighters following the crash, which took place just before 8 p.m. at Vermont Avenue and 61st Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Both were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening.

The officers were en route to a “backup” call with emergency lights and sirens activated when the crash occurred, LAPD Lt. Ted Urena said.

The patrol SUV overturned and sheared off a fire hydrant in the crash, officials said. A minivan that was also northbound on Vermont Avenue became involved in the collision as well and could be seen with damage.

The officers suffered lacerations, but were not initially believed to have suffered any broken bones, Urena said. No one inside the minivan was hurt.

There has been an Officer-Involved traffic collision in the area of 61st and Vermont. Two officers were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Please avoid the area if possible, and expect a police presence & street closures for several hours. — LAPD – 77th Street (@LAPD77thSt) September 24, 2019