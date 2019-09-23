× 60 Freeway Weekend Closure Moves to Westbound Lanes Through Mid-November

Weekend drivers who rely on the 60 Freeway should expect to reroute themselves for the next two months. On Friday, westbound repairs begin on the major freeway artery, following eight weekends of eastbound construction.

According to the California Department of Transportation, closures on the 60 from Ontario to Riverside between the 15 Freeway and the 60/91/215 junction will last for seven weekends, starting Friday and continuing through mid-November. Road work will not be done Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 8-11. Lanes will be closed from 10 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays.

Three bridges in Chino also are being replaced over the next several months as part of the so-called 60 Swarm projects. Replacements will occur at Pipeline, Benson and Monte Vista avenues.

The repairs are part of a $134-million project to replace 18 miles of deteriorating pavement and stripe lanes from Ontario to Riverside. The work includes $16.9 million in funding from SB 1 and the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

