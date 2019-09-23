× Armed Man Fatally Shot by Police in Wilmington

Police shot and wounded a person who they say confronted officers with a gun as they were responding to reports of gunfire at a Wilmington mobile home park on Sunday evening.

The shooting took place shortly after 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Figueoroa Street, near Anaheim Street, officials said.

Officers responded to a report of “shots fired,” the department said in a statement issued via social media.

“Upon arrival, officers entered the mobile home park and observed a male Hispanic armed with a handgun, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” according to the statement. “The suspect was struck by gunfire and officers requested Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics to respond.”

Paramedics pronounced the suspect dead at the scene, police said, adding that a “weapon” had been found at the scene.

No officers were hurt during the incident, officials said. No further details were available.

