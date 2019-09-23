× Authorities Look for 2 People Who Ran Away After Crashing Stolen Truck in Fillmore

Authorities in Fillmore are looking for two people who ran away after crashing a truck they had allegedly stolen last week.

The incident occurred about 5:55 p.m. Sept. 18 when a business owner saw two males driving off with his truck that had been parked along the 400 block of Main Street.

The young men drove the stolen truck before crashing into a vehicle parked near the business. They continued through Fillmore before the driver lost control again and crashed into a culvert in the 200 block of Los Sereno Drive.

The pair ran from the vehicle into the surrounding residential neighborhood before deputies from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office could respond.

Deputies searched the area for two hours to no avail.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and finding the young men involved. They released surveillance of the pair on Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Bill Meixner at (805) 947-9391 or at the following email address: william.meixner@ventura.org.