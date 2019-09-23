Demonstrators Block Hollywood Intersection to Call on CNN to Increase Coverage of Climate Issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Demonstrators blocked a Hollywood intersection Monday to call on CNN to increase its coverage of climate change issues.

The small crowd gathered for what a local environmental advocacy group is calling a "block party" in the area of Sunset and Cahuenga boulevards at about 5 p.m.

"Humanity is running out of time," Extinction Rebellion Los Angeles said in a news release, in which it outlined demands for CNN including declaring a climate emergency and airing daily segments on the issue.

Aerial video from Sky 5 showed people holding up signs and banners that read, "TELL THE TRUTH NOW" and "CLIMATE CRISIS = EXTINCTION" as they stood in front of the CNN building on Sunset Boulevard. Some raised large plastic jelly fish over their heads.

Officers can be seen standing in a line, facing the demonstrators.

"After speaking with them we were able to move them out of the intersection," the Los Angeles Police Department said.

No arrests were made and no injuries reported, according to LAPD.

The rally comes ahead of Global Climate Week, on the day dozens of world leaders met for the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York and as reports surfaced about the arctic sea ice shrinking to 1.6 million square miles.

Sixteen young activists including Sweden's Greta Thunberg filed a formal U.N. complaint Monday about governments' lack of action on climate.

UPDATE: Sunset Bl / Cahuenga Bl is now OPEN, thank you for your patience. A group of demonstrators blocked the intersection. After speaking with them we were able to move them out of the intersection. No arrests were made and no injuries reported. — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) September 24, 2019

TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid the area of Sunset Blvd / Cahuenga Blvd due to police activity — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) September 24, 2019