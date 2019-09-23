Heidi Luerra, RAW Natural Born Artists

Heidi Luerra is the founder and CEO of RAW Natural Born artists, an organization that spotlights independent artists and creatives and provides them with tools, resources, and exposure to help them thrive in their creative careers. Originally from Redding, California, Heidi grew up set on having a future as a fashion designer. She chased that dream all the way through high school, and when she finally graduated, she made the move down to Los Angeles to attend fashion school and pursue her life-long dream.

Heidi eventually started her own clothing line and began showcasing anywhere and everywhere. But after she and her fellow creatives began to realize there wasn’t really an accessible platform to showcase their art, Heidi stepped up and began planning her own event. The seed was planted for what would eventually lead her to starting RAW, and with years of dedication and hard work, Heidi’s organization now holds showcases all over the world. Now, Heidi is taking what she’s learned and wrote a book to help other creatives achieve their own success.

