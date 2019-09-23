× Jet Fuel Tanker Catches Fire on 405 Fwy Near LAX in Inglewood; All Northbound Lanes Closed

A fire erupted on a jet fuel tanker on the 405 Freeway near Los Angeles International Airport, prompting the closure of all northbound lanes in Inglewood Monday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

The fire erupted at the rear of the tanker near the brake area, and was quickly extinguished, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Video from the scene showed thick gray smoke billowing from a white tanker stopped on the highway as cars drove past.

Flames could be seen at the back of the truck.

CHP issued a SigAlert for all northbound lanes of the freeway near La Cienega Boulevard at about 1:25 p.m.

The lanes were expected to stay closed for an unknown duration, the agency said.

Responding officers found a person outside the truck with a fire extinguisher, according to CHP incident reports.

No injuries have been reported. No further details were immediately available.

Omg just south of La Tijera off ramp on the #405 freeway heading northbound… #breakingnews @KTLA .@jenniferthang pic.twitter.com/fPfisId4Qx — elizabeth espinosa (@e_espinosa) September 23, 2019

SIGALERT IN LENNOX: NB I-405 SOUTH OF LA CIENEGA BLVD – ALL LANES BLOCKED FOR AN UNKNOWN DURATION DUE TO A VEHICLE FIRE. — CHP PIO – LA County (@CHPsouthern) September 23, 2019

We're pleased to say flames were confined to the tire/wheel assembly at the rear of the tanker, and quickly extinguished without injury by the first arriving @LAFD unit. The tank retained its integrity and flames never involved the jet fuel cargo. ^BH https://t.co/hD5sCLgBrL — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) September 23, 2019