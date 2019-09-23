Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Riverside

The 3300 block of Russell Street in Riverside is seen in an image from Google Maps.

A man was found inside a vehicle early Monday suffering from gunshot wounds that would prove fatal, according to police.

The victim, who has only been described as a Hispanic man in his 40s, was still seated in the vehicle when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 3300 block of Russell Street at 2:02 a.m., the Riverside Police Department stated in a news release.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin. No information about a possible suspect or other details have been released.

Anyone with information can call Detective Dave Riedeman at 951-353-7104 or email him at driedeman@riversideca.gov. Detective Jim Brandt can be reached at 951-353-7137 or jbrandt@riversideca.gov.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or download the Riverside Police Department’s mobile app and visit the “Submit a Tip” feature while referencing report number 190027519.

