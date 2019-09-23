Man Is Struck and Killed While Lying in Hyde Park Street Next to Bicycle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A driver fatally struck a man who authorities say was lying in the roadway next to his bicycle in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles late Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before midnight near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and West 48th Street.

Responding officers discovered a man down in the street who had been struck by a vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The unidentified man, who was said to be 58-years-old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the man had been lying on Arlington Avenue next to his bike when a driver quickly swerved to avoid hitting him.

A second driver traveling in the same direction did not see the man and was unable to miss him, the spokesperson said.

The driver who struck the victim stopped at the scene and was cooperating with police. The first driver is considered a witness to the incident.

The crash is not being investigated as a hit and run, the spokesperson said.

KTLA's Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.