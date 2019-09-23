Newport Beach May Declare ‘Crisis’ to Fast-Track Developments of Homeless Shelter

A homeless man sleeps with his belongings packed in bags next to him at the Newport Pier in this undated photo.(Credit: Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

The Newport Beach City Council may declare a “shelter crisis,” allowing the city to fast-track the development of a homeless shelter, with a portion of the public works yard on the west side being a serious option.

City staff has sketched out several details for a temporary emergency shelter at the city yard at 592 Superior Ave. for the council’s consideration Tuesday night, alongside requests to waive zoning and development standards that would normally apply to a shelter project.

If the council approves, the city will budget $300,000 for design, which could lead to opening a shelter in five to six months.

The potential shelter on Superior — whose total cost for design, construction and operation has not been determined — could accommodate about 40 beds in prefab trailers in and possibly outside a high-ceiling, 10,500-square-foot garage that is open on one side and is currently used for offices and vehicle and equipment storage.

